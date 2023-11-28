Gandhar Oil Refinery IPO’s giddy success exposes the sloppiness holding up BPCL disinvestment
Summary
- BPCL has deep pockets but its strategy makes little sense. No wonder while the markets have cheered Gandhar Oil, they aren't as gung-ho about the state-owned producer
The oversubscription by 65 times for the initial public offer of Gandhar Oil Refinery, one of the largest manufacturers of white oils (paraffin wax), shows why the petrochemicals business is drawing huge investor interest in India. From the current size of the market in India at about $178 billion, the numbers are expected to reach $300 billion within this decade.