Gandhi and the Gita: The art of selfless living and dying

Hence even though his faith in the non-violent way of life for other people was wavering, his faith in his life choices and God only got stronger. To the ones who displayed any anger towards the assailant, he would say, “You should not hate the assailant…Let us all pray to God that He gives him good sense". He even took the blame for his failing health on himself and speculated that it must be the result of his decline in devotion to Ram. Such was his resolute faith in living an ahimsak life, he practiced non-violence through his thoughts by never finding faults in others and always exaggerating those in himself.