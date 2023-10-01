Gandhi’s timeless values inspire young compassionate leaders
A new generation has been inspired to work passionately for compassion, equality and progress
Responsibility will mellow and sober the youth and prepare them for the burden they must discharge," said Mahatma Gandhi. He firmly believed in youth as torchbearers of justice, compassion and progress through value-based ‘sewa’ (service) as a way of life. It is through the lens of the youth that we can see early indicators of change across generations. As tech-savvy members of Gen-Z become aware of global crises, they are driving a shift in perspectives. Gradually, they are not only becoming an inspiration to their own generation, but also emerging as mentors to their older counterparts.