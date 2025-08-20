Watch the downstream flows of Gangetic investments

At first glance, this consistent source of domestic capital appears to grant a major advantage to an economy in need of capital, especially when foreign investments, both direct and portfolio, have been feeble or in retreat. But the downstream usage of this torrent paints a different story. India has become a hotbed of initial public offerings (IPOs), with 91 mainboard offers that raised a record $19 billion in 2024. Despite sideways market movement this year, this trend has continued in 2025. A large portion of these IPOs have domestic institutions as subscribers, entities that are the main beneficiaries of these heavy retail flows.