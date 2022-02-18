Gangwal’s exit puts IndiGo on a new flight plan

IndiGo could not have got off the ground without either of the duos. Gangwal, a former CEO and chairman of US Airways Group, brought to the airline his considerable aviation expertise. IndiGo could not have set the global record it has by becoming the first airline company in the world to place an order for 100 aircraft without his backing. If IndiGo commands a market share of over 50% of India’s air travel, it is in large part due to its large fleet of over 275 aircraft, which would have been impossible for a nascent airline to accumulate without Gangwal’s standing in global aviation and his vendor negotiation skills. Globally, the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus does not normally entertain large orders from startups. All the same, the airline could not have taken wing without Bhatia’s deep understanding of the Indian air travel gained from the decades of experience as airlines’ General Sales Agents, and his extensive networking skills, given the airline business in this country depends heavily on licences, clearances and approvals from government agencies and authorities.

