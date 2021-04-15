Gaps in how we study the impact of covid on inequality

On closely studying data on cross-country covid mortality rates and per capita incomes, Deaton offers three key analytical points in his paper on what happened to global income inequality in 2020. He states: a) Richer countries had higher covid mortality rates, despite better and more technically-advanced medical systems, than less developed nations; b) Economic growth levels fell more rapidly in countries with higher per-capita gross domestic product (GDP); and c) More generally, for a given shock like covid, economic growth tends to fall for nations with higher income-per-head, but the relationship of this one-to-one effect remains less significant if one includes data on nations “weighted for their population sizes". What the last point means is that a small country like Macao cannot be equated with a highly populous one like China while studying the link between a shock and its economic impact. The pandemic, by Deaton’s findings, reduced global unweighted inequality, but increased global population-weighted income inequality.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}