Garg’s memoir is a narrative of dissonance and dissent

Power struggles and ego battles aren’t unusual on Raisina Hill. A finance minister in a previous government accused his Cabinet colleague of bugging his office. The then prime minister relied on an aide to carry files and messages to him after a complete breakdown of communication between them. But all that pales in comparison with the intrigue that Garg has recreated with great effect. His portrait of unbecoming behaviours makes for hair-raising reading even for those familiar with Lutyens’ Delhi. In his raw and often-reckless narrative, Garg isn’t shy of spilling the unsavoury details of his serial fallouts with his bosses—two finance ministers, the power minister and eventually the prime minister—and the power centre in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He hardly seems to get along with anyone. Much of this memoir reads like a self-indulgent account of his disaffection rather than a sincere reflection on what went wrong and why. That makes it easy to overlook that Garg isn’t out to reinvent his public image. This doesn’t read like the outpouring of someone who feels wronged and must offer his side of the story. It isn’t tinged with regret or sentimentality. He sounds neither embittered nor dispirited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}