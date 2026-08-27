Gated recessions: multitudes could suffer while the rich grow richer and macro indicators mask hard times

To be counted as unemployed in the US, a person must be actively looking for a job. Today, however, the job market is so bleak that people are giving up the search for work. Economists call this the ‘discouraged worker effect.’ As a result, the unemployment rate can decline even as demand for labour falls, because the supply of labour is shrinking even faster. Some estimates suggest that more than 2 million people have left the US labour force since November 2025.