Wanted: A new social contract for ‘Make in India’
The recently launched Global Access to Talent from India Foundation (GATI) can help fill skilled worker needs globally while providing work opportunities and financial security to Indian workers. We need a similar effort for domestic manufacturing.
Earlier this month, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar launched the Global Access to Talent from India (GATI) Foundation to position India as a global talent hub. GATI signals India’s ambition to be at the centre of global labour mobility, offering legal, ethical and safe pathways for Indian workers to fill skill gaps abroad.