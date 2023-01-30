Gautam Adani strikes back. Can he win the perception war?9 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Retail investors don’t have time to digest a 413-page rebuttal to Hindenburg’s allegations before a crucial share sale closes Tuesday
Gautam Adani, the Indian tycoon under attack by a New York-based short-seller, has outdone his accuser 4:1: The rebuttal put out by his group Sunday night in India runs into 413 pages. Hindenburg Research’s allegations of stock-price manipulation and accounting fraud were contained in a 106-page report, which has now been denounced by the conglomerate as “nothing short of a calculated securities fraud under applicable law." Is the response, backed by the claim that the group may pursue remedies, as weighty as it is voluminous? Perhaps it doesn’t really matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×