Stop war famines: Global food security holds the key to sustainable peace
The world at this stage of development must make starvation history. Unfortunately, war famines persist. Gaza, where hunger has been turned into a weapon, is a glaring example. There are many others.
Famine is now a reality in Gaza after Israel’s 22-month war on the Palestinian territory, as confirmed by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-backed agency. “Food has been used as a weapon," according to the UN’s emergency relief and humanitarian affairs head, who pointed to “systematic obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries." Separately, the UN’s secretary general called the Gaza crisis “a man-made disaster."