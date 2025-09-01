Stop war famines: Global food security holds the key to sustainable peace

Famine is now a reality in Gaza after Israel’s 22-month war on the Palestinian territory, as confirmed by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-backed agency. “Food has been used as a weapon," according to the UN’s emergency relief and humanitarian affairs head, who pointed to “systematic obstruction of humanitarian aid deliveries." Separately, the UN’s secretary general called the Gaza crisis “a man-made disaster."

The IPC has sounded a famine alert multiple times, and every instance has been directly linked to an armed conflict.

The year 2024 witnessed a record number of armed conflicts since World War II and over 295 million people experienced acute hunger across 53 conflict-ravaged countries. The Global Report on Food Crises by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reveals that 2024 marked the sixth consecutive annual increase of people facing acute food insecurity, up 13.7 million from 2023.

An immediate impact of conflict is on agriculture and food production, as it destroys crops, livestock and infrastructure, disrupting food supply chains. In an environment of uncertainty, resource scarcity and risk, farmers tend to shy away from long-term investment and shift towards quick-harvest crops that limit their income. This weakens prospects of agricultural development and economic stability.

The repercussions of conflict extend from farms to broad socioeconomic and environmental systems. The world’s eight worst food crises—in Yemen, Congo, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan and Nigeria—have been linked to both conflict and climate shocks (WHO). Higher temperatures and changing humidity often favour the spread of pests and diseases that harm crops and livestock. Elevated carbon levels reduce the nutritional value of crops, hurting human health and food security.

Scarce resources generate tensions among different user groups such as farmers and herders, or between various communities, potentially triggering social unrest. In such a feedback loop, the effects of climate change exacerbate conflict, undermine climate mitigation efforts and create a vicious cycle in which instability and environmental degradation further worsen food insecurity.

In the 1991 Gulf War, when over 700 of Kuwait’s oil fields were set ablaze, a massive oil slick in the Gulf and 300 inland lakes severely contaminated the soil, apart from groundwater and irrigation systems, all of which made farming a challenge.

In Syria, the FAO conducted a damage and loss assessment (DaLA) study in 2016-17, five years after the crisis of 2011, and found that the agricultural sector suffered harm to the tune of $16 billion, equivalent to one-third of the country’s GDP in 2016. Syria, once self-sufficient in food, is now a significant food importer.

Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war—both countries are major exporters of farm commodities—has significantly disrupted food production and the global foodgrain trade. In 2022, a DaLA study in Ukraine revealed that rural households, livestock keepers, fisherfolk and aquaculturalists suffered losses of nearly $2.3 billion. In 2023, the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam and the Dnipro River system led to potential desertification of fertile lands in southern Ukraine, causing losses of around $1.5 billion in grain and oilseed production.

In Gaza, years of conflict have destroyed key Mediterranean crops like olives, vines, legumes, wheat, barley and maize, with adverse roles played by prolonged droughts and increased heat stress. As of 1 September 2024, 67.6% of Gaza’s cropland, 71.2% of orchards and other trees, 67.1% of field crops and 58.5% of vegetables have been damaged, almost 95% of cattle have died and nearly all calves have been slaughtered. The Interim Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment of January in Gaza and the West Bank estimated losses of about $1.3 billion in agriculture and food systems. In August 2024, in the aftermath of the 20-month long conflict, famine was detected in Sudan’s Zamzam IDP camp in North Darfur, which spread across the country, affecting half its population.

Now, nearly half the world’s population is exposed to conflict and an estimated 21,000 people are dying each day from conflict-fuelled hunger (Oxfam).

In such a dire situation, the need for humanitarian aid and protection has more than doubled. In 2025, relief missions aimed to help around 305 million people in 72 countries, with a total funding requirement of $44.18 billion, representing less than 2% of the world’s military spending. But, till recently, only $5.96 billion (or 13.5%) had been mobilized.

Unfortunately, humanitarian plans have been chronically underfunded. In 2023 and 2024, less than half of the financial requests were met (Global Humanitarian Overview, 2025).

The fight against hunger has slowed considerably. At this pace, the goal of zero hunger by 2030, or even low hunger, won’t be reached until 2160. That is a wait too long for the world’s conscience to allow. But then, conflicts themselves are unconscionable.

Today, warring countries continue to flagrantly violate the International Humanitarian Law that prohibits the targeting of civilians, food and water sources. Starvation is used as a war weapon with impunity. In the face of common global challenges like climate change, geopolitical instability and acute hunger, the world must abide by its humanitarian commitments. Only an equitable, sustainable and resilient food system can usher in a stable and peaceful world.

The author is a former director general, Doordarshan and All India Radio; and former press secretary to the President of India.