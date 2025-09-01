Stop war famines: Global food security holds the key to sustainable peace

In Gaza, years of conflict have destroyed key Mediterranean crops like olives, vines, legumes, wheat, barley and maize, with adverse roles played by prolonged droughts and increased heat stress. As of 1 September 2024, 67.6% of Gaza’s cropland, 71.2% of orchards and other trees, 67.1% of field crops and 58.5% of vegetables have been damaged, almost 95% of cattle have died and nearly all calves have been slaughtered. The Interim Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment of January in Gaza and the West Bank estimated losses of about $1.3 billion in agriculture and food systems. In August 2024, in the aftermath of the 20-month long conflict, famine was detected in Sudan’s Zamzam IDP camp in North Darfur, which spread across the country, affecting half its population.