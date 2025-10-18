Mideast deal done? Trump takes a victory lap as Gaza peace hangs by a thread.

In 2001, when the group was ousted from Afghanistan, many Taliban leaders took shelter in the Pakistani cities of Quetta and Peshawar, where they regrouped in 2004 with support from Pakistan’s military spy agency, the ISI. In 2021, when the Taliban retook Kabul, then ISI chief Faiz Hameed was one of the first foreigners to land in Afghanistan, while most officials and nationals of many other countries were fleeing the nation.