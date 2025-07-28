Mint Quick Edit | Act now: Gaza faces imminent mass starvation
As Gazans starve, evoking the grim memory of past horrors, Israel’s Gaza siege has made global intervention a must. The US must enable a rescue mission or risk being on the wrong side of history.
Starvation-faced Gaza needs the world to intervene. In one of the past century’s biggest ironies, stark scenes of emaciation from this patch of land under Israeli siege resemble black-and-white footage of the inmates found in European concentration camps that US soldiers stumbled upon at the end of World War II.