Mint Quick Edit | Act now: Gaza faces imminent mass starvation

Starvation-faced Gaza needs the world to intervene. In one of the past century’s biggest ironies, stark scenes of emaciation from this patch of land under Israeli siege resemble black-and-white footage of the inmates found in European concentration camps that US soldiers stumbled upon at the end of World War II.

That any regime could treat humans so badly was met with disbelief at first, but led to “never again" as a global pledge. In Gaza, while Tel Aviv has conceded air-drops of food in response to international protests against its aid-blockade policy, grim news abounds.

Israeli military attacks after Gaza-based Hamas’s 2023 terror strikes have left about 60,000 Gazans dead—most of them children and women—estimates suggest. Adding to that toll now are hunger deaths.

The food squeeze has already taken the lives of 127 people, 85 of them children, going by the count of Gaza’s health ministry. With reports of underfed doctors fainting at work, the fear of imminent mass starvation is all too real to overlook.

Both Israel and its big backer, the US, have shown their might in the region. It’s now time for Uncle Sam to either mount or lead a rescue mission. Or risk being on the wrong side of history.