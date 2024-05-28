Gaza War: Israel is losing badly in the battle of perceptions
Summary
- Tel Aviv risks global isolation if it persists with its Gaza offensive. A ceasefire and captive exchange could end this war and prepare the ground for peace based on a durable two-state solution. Palestine and Israel can co-exist.
More than seven months after Israel began its counter-offensive against Hamas, the war in Gaza seems no closer to an end. On Sunday, Israel launched a fresh strike based on “precise intelligence" against what it called “legitimate targets" after Hamas fired a barrage of missiles at Tel Aviv.