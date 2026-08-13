GDP bashers should think about how it strengthens democracy—often to the discomfort of politicians

It is an odd confession to make about a statistic, I realize, but then again, I am an economist, so I am just going to go ahead: I love GDP. There. I said it.
GDP—gross domestic product, the total market value of all final goods and services produced within a county’s borders—is in many ways the ideal economic statistic, both for what it measures and what it represents. It is a single number that captures so much information, with a scope and history unmatched by almost any other measure. I am unapologetic in my desire to see it grow.