GDP data has a pointer for India's budgetary direction. 04 Dec 2022
India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.3% during the July-September quarter of 2022-23 (FY23), in line with some forecasts, but was undergirded by the sense of an impending slowdown. Coming soon on the heels of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrapping up her pre-Budget consultation meetings with different stakeholders, the data provides a pointer to the desired direction for India’s FY24 Budget.