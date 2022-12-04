GDP data has a pointer for India’s budgetary direction

Unpeeling the real GDP growth number of 6.3%, five data points hold interesting insights. First, consumption is waxing and waning, failing to provide the required growth impetus. The print for private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) came in slightly underwhelming at 9.7%. When combined with government final consumption expenditure, which contracted by 4.4%, the overall contribution of consumption growth to GDP growth is considerably muted. While it is true that Q2 data might be reflecting a seasonal expenditure lull, it is equally distressing to note that the pursuit of deficit management might have also contributed to government expenditure contracting, which could have led to the overall consumption slowdown. The Centre’s revenue expenditure, excluding interest payments and subsidies, contracted by more than 13% during the quarter in comparison with spending during the same quarter of FY22. Deficit discipline is desirable, but the timing should also be appropriate, given that the economy is yet to recover fully from the pandemic’s ravages.