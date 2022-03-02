The National Statistics Office (NSO) has released the second advance estimates of GDP for the full financial year 2022 and the estimates for the third quarter, October-December of FY22. The estimates, while bringing no cheer to the mood at the turn of global developments, deliver a clear message for policymakers. While growth is slowing down in the last quarter of the ongoing financial year, inflationary pressures are picking up.

The NSO now estimates growth for the year will be lower than its first advance estimate released at the beginning of the year. The second advance estimate is 8.9%. The first advance estimate released on 7 January was 9.2%. The NSO has not explained what led to the downgrade—the impact of the Omicron wave or the potential impact of the oil price shock consequent to the rising geopolitical tensions and possibility of prolonged conflict in Europe started by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine. The inflationary forces of rising oil prices could be the reason, as the nominal growth estimate has been revised upwards to 19.4% (relative to January’s first advance estimate of 17.6%), even as the real growth estimate was trimmed.

The quarterly growth estimates provide further reason for concern: Q3 GDP growth is estimated at 5.4%, implying that growth in the ongoing quarter, Q4, is projected at 4.8%. The estimates show that growth recovery is losing pace—from 20.3% in Q1, 8.5% in Q2 and 5.4% in Q3—in some part due to the base effect of the previous year.

Manufacturing GDP is estimated to grow in FY22 at over 10%, but just 0.2% in Q3, although listed companies reported sharp growth in profits for the quarter. This implies that the NSO estimates that the unorganized sector lags significantly in recovering from the impact of the pandemic, confirming reports about smaller firms struggling to get back to the pre-covid level of activity. The effect of semiconductor supply disruptions may also be at work in some parts of the manufacturing economy.

Similarly, construction GDP is estimated to grow 10% in FY22, following over 7% contraction in 2020-21. But the quarterly year-on-year numbers showed a contraction of 2.8%. In both cases, the annual growth estimates seem to be getting propped up due to the base effect of contraction in the previous year.

Signs of pain in the rural economy are visible from the agricultural growth weakening to 2.6% in Q3. Agriculture GDP was estimated to grow 3.7% in the previous quarter, Q2, and 4.1% in the Q3 of the previous year, FY21.

The most worrying bit is that the estimates show even by the end of the current year, the absolute GDP per head will still remain below that in FY19, the pre-covid year. GDP per head in most other large economies had recovered to the pre-covid level last year itself. The narrative on India emerging as the fastest growing economy on the planet is bombast. GDP growth of 8.9% seems fast but it comes at the back of a year of contraction of 6.6% in FY21, and, therefore, reflects the base effect. It’s important to note that after the newest revision, GDP growth in FY19, the pre-covid year, is estimated at a feeble 3.7%.

