GDP estimates deliver a sombre message for growth and policy

The NSO now estimates growth for the year will be lower than its first advance estimate released at the beginning of the year. The second advance estimate is 8.9%. The first advance estimate released on 7 January was 9.2%. The NSO has not explained what led to the downgrade—the impact of the Omicron wave or the potential impact of the oil price shock consequent to the rising geopolitical tensions and possibility of prolonged conflict in Europe started by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine. The inflationary forces of rising oil prices could be the reason, as the nominal growth estimate has been revised upwards to 19.4% (relative to January’s first advance estimate of 17.6%), even as the real growth estimate was trimmed.

