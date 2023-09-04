GDP estimates suggest Nirmala Sitharaman has a difficult year ahead
Summary
- The government’s capex push over the past two years is yet to show up meaningfully in investments or consumption growth
Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates for the first quarter (April to June) that the National Statistical Office (NSO) released last week have puzzled many commentators. The estimate for year-on-year (yoy) growth in Q1 was 7.8%, lower than Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 8%. Several economists were also expecting higher growth. Meanwhile, a few economists pointed out that statistical peculiarities may have inflated NSO’s growth estimates.