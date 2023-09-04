GDP estimates suggest Nirmala Sitharaman has a difficult year ahead

By shrinking consumers’ purchasing power, high inflation appears to have frustrated the government’s strategy of providing support to the economy through capex. With inflation projected to remain high, including by RBI, whether consumption will pick up in the coming months is difficult to say. It’s possible that the successive food-price shocks that followed high inflation over the past couple of years will make households and businesses even more wary of spending, so consumption may not pick up, dampening the private sector’s enthusiasm for new investments.

