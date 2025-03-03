GDP growth: India’s latest economic data stirs up a range of emotions
Summary
- Updates to estimates of GDP growth in past years might evoke euphoria, while our current economic impulses may justify some anxiety. A Gordian knot in the economy needs to be cut. Here’s an idea.
Hard data is supposed to be cold and impersonal but also has the capacity to evoke myriad feelings. Consider the series of national-accounts data released on 28 February: India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the quarter from October to December 2024, second advance GDP estimates for 2024-25, first revised estimate for the previous year and the final estimate for 2022-23.