This elephant in the Indian economy’s room needs attention: Inequality
- India’s latest report card on the economy bears optimism on the outlook and also raises a few key points of concern.But there’s a big-picture problem that must not go unattended.While India’s relatively fast GDP growth looks secure, this top-line number masks persistent signs of an uneven recovery.
The first half of 2024-25 is done, the Centre’s report card for the Indian economy over the first five months ended August is out, and, beneath its optimistic timbre, its underlying tone betrays a suppressed sense of apprehension about lingering structural fault-lines.