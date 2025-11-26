Can GDP ‘nowcasts’ help a data-strapped RBI formulate monetary policy? It’s worth a try
Summary
India’s GDP figures arrive with long lags and frequent revisions, while monetary policy needs to be forward-looking. Could ‘nowcasting’ based on a wide range of early indicators offer a solution? A closer look reveals promise, complexity and a crucial caveat.
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Y.V. Reddy once quipped, “In India, not only the future, but even the past is uncertain."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story