In 2019, Arvind Subramanian, India’s former chief economic advisor, argued in a Harvard working paper that Indian GDP had been overestimated by 2.5 percentage points a year from 2011-12 to 2016-17.
Do the GDP overestimation claims of India’s former CEA stand up to statistical scrutiny? Look closely
SummaryA recent paper by India's former CEA Arvind Subramanian (and others) has claimed that India’s GDP is overstated. A similar claim was made by the author in 2019, but on different data. An analysis of both papers suggests that it’s about the same finding with varying statistics deployed to reach it.
In 2019, Arvind Subramanian, India’s former chief economic advisor, argued in a Harvard working paper that Indian GDP had been overestimated by 2.5 percentage points a year from 2011-12 to 2016-17.
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