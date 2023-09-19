Gen Z farmers could help the US tackle growing challenges3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:50 PM IST
It’s vital that young folks with no legacy farms delve into farming
The farmers who grew the food being eaten today are probably at the end of their careers. The average age of America’s 3.4 million farmers is now shy of 58. A scant 9% are younger than 35, but that percentage has begun to grow: The latest Census of Agriculture found that in recent years, the number of US farmers younger than 35 increased by 11%. More surprising still, “Gen Z farmer" is now trending with more than 30 million views on TikTok, and “Gen Z farming" has 17 billion views.