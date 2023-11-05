Gen Z has enough reason to be anxious about financial security
Being a 'digital native' helps to a certain extent, sure, but this generation is right to worry that even prudent spending and keeping emergency funds handy may not suffice.
Less than a third of Gen Z feels financially secure while just more than half feels “very or extremely worried about not having enough money," according to a recent study by consulting firm EY. “Welcome, the water’s warm!" says every American millennial.
