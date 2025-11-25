It’s time for healthkeeper infrastructure: It’ll keep Gen Z in good shape as it takes over India’s workforce
Summary
A generation expected to power India to prosperity by 2047 is already buckling under stress, burnout and early lifestyle illnesses. The window is closing for us to use AI-enabled technologies and networks for an integrated system of preventive care.
By 2047, Gen Z will dominate India’s workforce. Yet, this is a generation already showing signs of burnout in their twenties. Raised in a digital-first world, they appear to be grappling with a mix of mental and metabolic risks.
