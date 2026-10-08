Gen Z protests: Education and jobs in a free and open society are the top priorities of this generation

Tens of thousands of Indians are on the streets again. Led by a bolt-from-the-blue insurgent movement of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), citizens are protesting the unprecedented culling of voter rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ‘process.’
Tens of thousands of Indians are on the streets again. Led by a bolt-from-the-blue insurgent movement of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), citizens are protesting the unprecedented culling of voter rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ‘process.’
They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, under whose leadership millions of voters were ruled ineligible to cast their ballots. In West Bengal, this amounted to about 12% of the electorate.
They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, under whose leadership millions of voters were ruled ineligible to cast their ballots. In West Bengal, this amounted to about 12% of the electorate.
This movement comes merely weeks after a similar agitation by the CJP led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as India’s education minister.
Recent youth movements in India’s neighbourhood have had momentous consequences. In Bangladesh, a student movement led, after a military intervention, to the resignation and exile of its then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. In 2025, a youth movement in Nepal forced the resignation of the prime minister and the installation of a caretaker government.
Similar unrest and political pressure elsewhere have led not necessarily to government collapse, but major policy reversals in Kenya, Indonesia, the Philippines and Peru.
All these movements are generally labelled ‘Gen Z revolutions.’ The same Gen Z label is being attached to the CJP-led protests in India.
The name ‘Gen Z’ comes from the US, where the need to categorize and label is an imperative of social scientists. People born after World War II have been assigned to generational cohorts spanning 15 years.
Hence, we have Baby Boomers (born between 1950 and 1964), Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980), Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996), Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) and Gen Alpha (born in 2013 and later). The Gen Z population is between 14 and 29 years old.
Is there anything other than age that the global Gen Z shares? An expert consensus suggests that it’s their digital immersion in apps like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to consume entertainment and information. Entertainment and information are usually culture-specific, but what’s common is the many hours they spend online, how they create online identities and organize (socially and politically) online.
They also supposedly share concerns about climate change, inequality, corruption and established political parties. Gen Z is said to be left-leaning. One is reminded of the quote (usually misattributed to Churchill): “If you’re not a liberal at 20, you have no heart; if you’re not a conservative by 40, you have no brain.”
Just as relevant may be the question of whether there are things that almost all 14-29 year olds share regardless of when they were born, be it 1905 or 2005. That list is quite long. This is the age they seek mates, have children (though that is changing with delayed marriage and parenthood), finish education, find work and move.
The single most important determinant of migration propensity is age, and this is the age group that changes location with the least hesitation. These features are part and parcel of a mentality that is less fearful and more risk-oriented than that of elders, that can do romantic things like falling recklessly in love with a person or an idea.
This combination of digital immersion, online politics and risk-orientation may indeed be global, but there are major differences in the size of Gen Z between the developed and developing world.
In India, Gen Z is the bulkiest cohort. It has about 407 million people, or about 27.6% of the population. Indonesia’s share is a little less, and Nigeria’s a little larger. Together with the Millennials, Gen Z makes up roughly half of India’s people (and well more than half the electorate). In contrast, Gen Z makes up about 20.9% of the US, 18.8% of China, 15.8% of Germany and only 14.5% of Japan.
Think of the ways in which this demographic difference plays out politically. In the US, two-thirds of voters under 30 are left-oriented; the shares are roughly reversed for voters over 50. Had the share of younger voters in the US been similar to India’s, the Democratic party would win a lot more.
In Germany, where the youth vote is even smaller than in the US, the extreme-right, anti-immigration Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) made stunning electoral gains in two states in the last month. The party’s vision of a better future for the older German electorate looks very much like a past in which there was nobody who looked or behaved differently.
What does a better future look like for the Gen Z-heavy Indian electorate? The political messaging from the Centre asks them to look at a glorious untainted past, supposedly last achieved a millennium ago.
But Gen Z is grounded in a present in which education and jobs are understandably top priorities. A better future for them is one in which they have decent, well-paid work in a free and open society.
But the reality is that youth unemployment is routinely higher than it is in the overall population and young people are routinely shut out of decision-making institutions and processes by entrenched older political elites. “These are kids,” they hear, “what do they know about how things work?”
India’s demographic present is not unanticipated. In fact, these fat cohorts of Millennials and Gen Z were supposed to provide a demographic dividend of high economic growth enabled by a low dependency ratio (with the country’s working-age population being larger than its young and old dependent populations).
This is never a given; it is only possible when capable governments make smart choices on education and development. Without smart choices—and worse, a misdirection of priorities focusing on identity politics—a demographic dividend can turn into demographic dissidence.
If the ability to sing all six stanzas of Vande Mataram improved the job prospects of Gen Z, they would happily memorize the whole poem. After all, they have had to memorize much in order to ascend a steep educational ladder. Absent that, many in Gen Z will dissent. Even if active dissenters comprise a mere 5% of the cohort, their number—20 million—is staggering. And they will dissent because it’s their future that’s at stake.
The author is professor emeritus of global studies, Temple University