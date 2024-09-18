Can GenAI really craft effective advertising campaigns?
Summary
- The way GenAI is designed to work, it doesn’t deliver differentiated output. Nor does it have a grasp of the emotional stimuli that effective ads, like Apple’s, tend to thrive on. The technology will improve, but advertising would still need human ingenuity.
Why is the masala kept in a separate pouch inside the noodles pack? What lessons does it hold for those developing AI algorithms?" These were questions I recently asked a class of management students. Though I told them not to use ChatGPT, at least 20 of the 60 students in the class used it to answer the question. How did I find that out?