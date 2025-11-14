GenAI chatbots are becoming lifelines for lonely users—we need guardrails to distinguish reality from the artificial
GenAI chatbots promising empathy and emotional support are fast becoming lifelines for millions of lonely users. But as the line between reality and artificial blurs, questions of consent, accountability and emotional safety come into focus, making global guardrails more urgent than ever.
Sceptics may dismiss the ‘cathartic effect’ of GenAI therapy as a digital placebo, or clever illusion spun by next-word prediction models. Emily M. Bender, a professor of linguistics at the University of Washington, and her colleagues famously described language models as “stochastic (probabilistic) parrots."