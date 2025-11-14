Just this week, a 32-year-old Japanese woman broke her engagement with her human partner to ‘marry’ an AI character built on ChatGPT. But AI bots cannot be legal spouses. And what if the behaviour of the bot changes after a model upgrade, or it simply vanishes if its maker shuts shop? Given their deep bonds with these bots, some users may sink into depression and even attempt suicide. Who, then, will be held responsible?