GenAI is a double-edged sword: Work efficiency will mean job losses
Summary
- The tension between the benefits of reduced costs and improved services on one hand and the potential workforce impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the other is a policy and political issue globally. India should focus on providing cost-effective innovation solutions to the Global South.
Demographic factors have always influenced societal evolution, which remains true in the era of GenAI. While AI promises reduced costs and improved services, its impact on the workforce is a looming concern, creating a complex tug-of-war between progress and job security. This tension is especially significant in India, but before discussing it, let’s review the relevant global trends.