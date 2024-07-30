The GenAI hype check is great news for artificial intelligence
Summary
- It’s a relief to see stocks like Nvidia and Microsoft come off their AI-driven highs. This month’s deflation has drawn attention to the technology’s real value. This is good, as GenAI needs realistic projections, not hallucinations, to emerge well and thrive.
Is Generative AI worth the money? Tech leaders like Microsoft chief technology officer Kevin Scott says costs will come down and capabilities improve, but as Wall Street heads toward correction territory— Nvidia and Microsoft, two stocks that have ridden the AI wave, are down more than 15% and 8% respectively since 10 July—enterprises are grappling with a deeper problem: How do they put AI to use and measure the return on that investment?