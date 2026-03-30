India’s technology market has often served as a proving ground where global platforms compete both for users and influence over the digital set-ups of industries. The rise of GenAI models is setting the stage for a similar contest.
Gen-AI rivals Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic are set for an AI-shaping contest for India Inc
SummaryGlobal tech giants are deploying different strategies to win India’s market for corporate GenAI use. Shares may shift during this trial phase but could begin to harden—and how this battle shapes up could influence how this technology evolves.
India’s technology market has often served as a proving ground where global platforms compete both for users and influence over the digital set-ups of industries. The rise of GenAI models is setting the stage for a similar contest.
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