Beijing’s AI push has meant mass adoption but how this could boost its economy is unclear
China’s surge in AI users looks like a major win for Beijing’s ‘AI Plus’ push—but what does it mean for the economy? As hundreds of millions take to new chatbots and assistants, the real test will be whether this wave of adoption leads to lasting productivity gains.
When it comes to the sheer number of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) users in China, the question shouldn’t be how many there are, but how they’re using it. A new report from the China Internet Network Information Center indicates the nation had some 515 million users as of June, up by 266 million since December.