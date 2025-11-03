Getting people to use or play around with AI is the easy part. Ensuring it has an impact on bottom lines has been trickier. A majority of US firms haven’t cracked this either. Some 70% of OpenAI’s revenue comes from consumers using ChatGPT, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (And the Silicon Valley titan found a majority of queries to the chatbot are non-work related.) This doesn’t bode well for China’s AI market, which is dominated by free-to-use services that are increasingly hard to monetize amid intense competition.