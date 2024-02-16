GenAI’s ability to hallucinate may turn out helpful if we use these tools well
Summary
- What Generative AI often throws up may lack factual inaccuracy and this has got many people worried. But we should start viewing hallucinations as an aid for human creativity.
German chemist Friedrich Kekulé was having a reverie, or daydream, of a snake biting its own tail, and he started wondering if the six carbon atoms in the benzene molecule had a similar structure. This hallucinatory experience led to the discovery of the hexagonal ring structure with alternating single and double bonds, a ground-breaking concept in organic chemistry. Kekule was not the only one. Dmitri Mendeleev reportedly had a vision of the periodic table and Edison claimed to mine his dreams for material. Writer Stephen King claimed to have dreamt up his novel Misery during a somnolent flight, and the masterpieces of Van Gogh and Salvador Dali were often inspired by hallucinations.