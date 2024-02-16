GenAI’s ability to hallucinate may turn out helpful if we use these tools well

The word ‘hallucinate’ entered the technology lexicon after the launch of ChatGPT and the realization that these Generative AI chatbots were inventing or ‘dreaming up’ a lot of false and weird stuff. ChatGPT’s alter ego Sydney famously expressed its undying love for a New York Times reporter. A US lawyer relied upon it to file a case against an airline, but the judge found that all the cases cited were dreamt up by ChatGPT. When I was writing a paper on Indian philosophy and privacy for a Cambridge University course, ChatGPT authoritatively gave me five research papers to cite—all of them wrong. This hallucinatory ability of GenAI has people worried, especially when dealing with enterprise use cases or applications in healthcare or education. In fact, the efficacy of a large language model (LLM) is often measured by how much it does or does not hallucinate, with research companies introducing hallucination indexes. A recent Cornell research (bit.ly/48gko5Y) revealed that GPT 3.5 hallucinated 69% of the time, and Meta’s LlaMA 2 hit an astounding 88% level. While the later versions of the models have improved substantially, companies are worried that the nonsense that these models spew out could hurt their brand and stock price, anger customers and pose a legal threat.

