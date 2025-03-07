Gender and Age: We need a female perspective on ageing populations
Summary
- With advances in healthcare extending lifespans globally, a new problem has emerged: ageing populations. However, a perspective that’s often missing is its unique impact on women, who not only tend to outlive men but also experience specific social disadvantages.
A recent news story in a prominent US daily reported that a number of non-profits in Washington DC are distributing robotic pets to residents aged 60 and older in some areas of the city to ease their loneliness and isolation. While in the US, about 28% of people aged 65 and older live by themselves, the number in that age group is projected to increase to 82 million by 2050, which will be 23% of the total population.