Equality imperative: India must rid its justice system of gender injustice
SummaryAt stake is not just justice, but the broader promise of constitutional equality. The Constitution must guide the delivery of justice and societal attitudes should have no say in it. Sadly, many recent cases have let us down.
In recent weeks, we have witnessed a series of judicial pronouncements that reflect deeply ingrained social attitudes towards women’s choices. The Allahabad high court denied police protection to a consenting interfaith couple that had married against their families’ wishes. In a separate case of rape, the same court made such insensitive remarks that the Supreme Court was compelled to intervene.