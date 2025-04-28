Equality imperative: India must rid its justice system of gender injustice

This resistance plays out in the backdrop of a national crisis. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), nearly one in three ever-married women aged 18–49 in India has experienced spousal violence. In states like Bihar, the proportion is close to one in two. Yet, these cases are among the few that make it to official records. Many go unreported, buried under fear, stigma and the widespread perception that the system is not built to protect but silence women.