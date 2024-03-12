Gender equality is an even bigger driver of economic progress than we thought
Summary
- Several studies confirm that it holds a vital key to prosperity. Failing to achieve it would represent a massive opportunity loss.
It is hard to find a word that is more relevant to the world’s greatest challenges and policy priorities than ‘inclusion.’ Inclusive, green economic growth that benefits all of society is an essential component of sustainable prosperity, social cohesion, competitiveness and geopolitical stability. Supporting a ‘just transition’ that includes all members of our societies is crucial to ensure that climate action and the digital transformation lead to a more sustainable and secure world.