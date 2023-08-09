Gender sensitivity works in favour of economic growth

It all adds up to a sizeable economic hit. No less than 75% of the world’s 2.7 billion women (18 years and above) and 600 million men (by a conservative estimate) have been affected by the menace; and its overall financial impact was placed at around $2.8 billion by one study (Chamie, 2018). In case of affected individual women, the lifetime financial costs were estimated from $600 to $1.3 million or more, depending on their earnings (Institute for Women’s Policy Research and Time’s UP Foundation, 2021). Another study of 2.5 million cases found a $2.6 billion loss, with 70% of it borne by employers; the government was found to lose tax revenue, while individuals suffered lost income (Deloitte Access Economics, 2019). Yet another study found that the long-term consequences of it include depressive disorders, decreased engagement, earlier departures from jobs than planned and disruptions in career advancement. However, there has been no attempt to assess the losses that women incur due to systemic discrimination that limits their career growth, gaslighting them to think their ideas aren’t worthy enough while rewarding even the mediocre ideas of men. (Harvard Business Review, 2020).