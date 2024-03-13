Generative AI could give advertising its worst ever crisis of credibility
Summary
- Deepfakes cloning real people are the latest in identity theft for ads. If this goes on, people may soon start rejecting all that they see as fake.
Advertising has always walked a thin line between embellishment and fabrication. In the new age of generative artificial intelligence, the latter is becoming easier. Making an online ad no longer requires careful staging of well-lit photographs because now they can be made and enhanced in fantastical ways. Consumers need to sharpen their wits as we move from unnaturally juicy burgers to depictions of people and food that aren’t physically plausible. An example is the bizarre pasta concoction that Instacart, a US-based grocery-delivery service, used in a recent marketing campaign.