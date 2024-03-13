Generative AI could give advertising its worst ever crisis of credibility

A raft of other influencers and celebrities have been cloned to endorse everything from language apps to self-help courses, all without their permission. But it’s surprising that Loiek was picked to front a promotion too. She was a relative greenhorn on YouTube, having only posted eight videos for a month before the deepfaked videos started cropping up. Loiek thinks her cloners might have been drawn to her “Slavic" looks to appeal to Chinese consumers who support Russia. “This audience might like my avatar… and in the end they’re more likely to buy the product," she says. The deepfakes, which she says were in the hundreds, found their way to the Chinese Instagram-style platform Xiaohongshu and video-sharing site BiliBili.