Opinion
Showbiz curve ball: Generative AI can turn filmmaking inside out
Rahul Matthan 4 min read 06 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- The technology could take creativity and entertainment well beyond the limits of our imagination. What should humans who populate the film industry do? Embrace it.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Agrim Gupta pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) systems today are capable of generating 10 times more pixels every two years.
