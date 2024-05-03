Generative AI: Five ways companies in India can fully exploit its potential

While business leaders in India are prioritizing technology, data and AI investments—with an immediate focus on improving operational resilience—there is an opportunity for them to embrace generative AI and reinvent more strategic areas of the business. For example, consumer packaged goods companies and retail companies can use it to make hyper-personalized offerings across the value chain including product innovation, product packaging, marketing and sales. Globally, McDonald’s is leveraging generative AI to scale and unlock greater speed and efficiency for its customers and teams, while also helping reduce business disruptions.