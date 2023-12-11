Generative AI generates real worries of identity privacy and data accuracy
Summary
- A fierce chatbot race is underway among AI pioneers. Privacy and accuracy may end up as casualties. How well might rival bots fare?
On 6 December, Google revealed that its work on Bard, a Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, had resulted in a much more formidable competitor to the Microsoft-backed Open AI’s ChatGPT. Google’s new model is called Gemini, and it can work with video, images, and of course text, and is an attempt to re-establish Google as a world leader in AI. The model is already available in over 170 largely English-speaking countries and comes as an add-on to Bard. According to Google, as of 13 December, application programming interfaces (APIs) to this system will be made available to software developers for use in their own systems.